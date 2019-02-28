35-year-old man booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage in Gurugram

A 35-year-old man from Faridabad has been booked for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman from Delhi in DLF Phase-2, police said.

Vishnu Prasad, station house officer (SHO) of DLF Phase 2 police station, said the woman, who works at a private firm, alleged that she had met the suspect over six months ago and the two had been in a relationship since. The suspect, she told police, had promised to marry her and established physical relations with her.

“The woman said that he later reneged and refused to marry her. She alleged that he took her to a hotel in DLF Phase 2 and allegedly raped her,” Prasad said.

Police said the suspect, who works at a private company, has been booked under IPC Section 376 (rape). “He is yet to be arrested,” Prasad maintained.

In another case, a 27-year-old woman from Rewari filed a police complaint alleging that a man from Surat Nagar, Sector 104, had allegedly raped her. Police said the woman was estranged from her husband.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police, (ACP), said the woman said that she got acquainted with the man and he later allegedly raped her.

“The suspect was booked for rape and a case was registered at women police station (west),” said ACP Singh, adding that he too was yet to be arrested.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 05:56 IST