35-year-old man dies after portion of wall collapses over shanty

gurugram

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:57 IST

A 35-year-old man died and his wife was seriously injured after a portion of a boundary wall collapsed over their shanty in Sector 33 following the heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, said police.

The police said the couple was sleeping when a portion of the boundary wall of a vacant plot close tho their hutment collapsed over it. They added the couple was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared the husband brought dead and his wife, Junaina, 33, is reported to be in critical condition. The deceased has been identified as Sujauddin, an auto-rickshaw driver, who was from West Bengal.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer, Sadar police station, said the police vacated nearly 10 hutments which were close to the boundary wall. “The incident took place Thursday morning when the couple was sleeping in their hut and the boundary wall collapsed on them,” he said. According to the police, two men were also asleep in the next shanty but they escaped unhurt.

The police said the shanties were built alongside a boundary wall of a vacant plot owned by a woman. The wall did not have pillars to support it and it had not been plastered. The family of the couple has refused to file a complaint against the landowner, they added.

In another incident, a wall collapsed at Emaar Emerald Hills in Sector 65 damaging three parked cars, said the police.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said a wall collapsed in the Sector 65 residential society but no injuries were reported, and only residents’ cars were damaged

Despite repeated calls, the developer did not comment over the issue.