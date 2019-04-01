37-year-old transporter killed in accident on KMP Expressway

A 37-year-old transporter died while his father sustained minor injuries, after their truck allegedly rammed into another truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, over a kilometre from the Sultanpur railway crossing on Saturday night.

The police said the deceased and his father were carrying a consignment of cartons from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to Sardhana, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.15 am when the deceased, Imran Khan, who was driving the truck, and his father, Sifat Ali, 55, were heading towards Badli.

Requesting anonymity, a police official privy to the investigation said a truck bearing a Rajasthan number, which was in front of Khan’s truck, suddenly applied breaks. This probably resulted in the collision.

“Khan’s truck rammed into the vehicle, which came to a sudden halt. Khan died on the spot. His father, on the other hand, sustained minor injuries. The unidentified driver of the truck in front of theirs fled from the spot. The police is trying to trace the accused with the help of regional transport authority officials,” said the police official quoted above.

The brother of the deceased, Rehan, said Khan had sustained a wound to his abdomen and lost a lot of blood, which led to his death.

“I was in Hyderabad and immediately took a flight back when I heard about the accident,” he told HT.

Khan’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem examination, said the police. According to the police, the victim hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and was survived by his wife and four children.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused person/s under sections 279 (rash driving ) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday.

