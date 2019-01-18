39-year-old man kills himself in apartment on Sohna Road, cops rule out foul play

A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his apartment in Sector 49, near Sohna Road, on Wednesday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

The deceased was a resident of Southend Floors, where he had been living with his wife and a daughter for the last 10 years, the police said. He allegedly killed himself soon after speaking to his father on Wednesday night. He worked with a transport and logistics company, said police.

The police said they received a call around 10am from the police control room, alerting them about a man killing himself in his apartment. When a team from the Sector 50 police station reached the society, the father, wife and relatives of the deceased were present at the spot.

“We have recorded the statement of the father, who said he had received a call from his son previous night around 10. He told him that he was feeling depressed and wanted to end his life to which he suggested him to have a cup of tea and relax. After an hour, he tried to call his son but his phone was switched off,” said Jai Bhagwan, inspector, Sector 50 police station.

The father, who was in Jalandhar, Punjab, boarded a bus around 11.30pm for Gurugram and reached the city early morning. Meanwhile, he contacted the son’s wife, who had gone out of town with her daughter a few days ago, to meet her parents, said police.

“Repeated knocks by his father at his door failed to evoke any response. He then took help of the neighbours and opened the kitchen grill to enter the house. That was when they found his body hanging from an iron chain on the ceiling,” said Singh.

Police said they have registered a case under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide) of the CrPC.

The body was handed over to the family members on Thursday afternoon after an autopsy.

