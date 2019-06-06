39-year-old man slips while trying to board a Haryana Roadways bus, dies of multiple injuries

A 39-year-old man died after allegedly falling from a Haryana Roadways bus at the Maruti Kunj crossing in Bhondsi on Wednesday, said police.

Police said the deceased, identified as Sukant Raout of Odisha, who worked as a plumber in the city, sustained multiple fractures and rushed to a hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to injuries in the evening.

Police have booked the bus driver. According to the police, the incident took place around 9.45am, when the man and his brother-in-law, Subhasish Patra, were waiting for a bus to reach DLF Phase 3 for a personal errand.

In the police complaint, Patra said that the bus stopped at the crossing and he and his brother-in-law got into the queue to board the bus.

“Before Sukant could hop on to the bus, the driver started accelerating. He tried to hold on to a handle, but since the driver kept driving, he fell on the road and sustained multiple injuries,” said Patra.

Police said Raout was taken to a private hospital in the city, from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment.

Vinod Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bhondsi police station, said that Raout slipped as he was about to board the bus.

“The complainant has alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver. The accused bus driver escaped the spot after the incident. The registration number of the bus has been traced and we have written to regional transport officials (RTOs) to identify the suspect,” said the ASI.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station on Tuesday, said police.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 01:10 IST