4 armed men rob bizman of phone, cash and car near Gurugram toll plaza

At least four armed men robbed a businessman’s SUV at gunpoint after assaulting him and holding him hostage for several hours on Saturday night near a crusher zone(a place where stones are crushed) at a T-point near the Kherki Daula toll plaza, said the police.

According to the police, the accused men robbed the victim of his phone, gold chain and Rs 85,000 cash and took off with his car, after dropping off him near the Bhondsi police station.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1am when the victim was on his way to his house in Sector 82.

The police said he had reached the Kherki Daula toll plaza, when at least four men, riding in a sedan, overtook his car and asked him to stop his SUV.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said some of the accused men forcefully sat with him in his car, while others followed behind in the sedan.

“One of the accused men got behind the wheel. The businessman was assaulted and sustained minor injuries on his face and arms. After driving around for some time, the accused men snatched his phone, gold chain and the cash he was carrying,” said the official.

Although the victim sustained injuries, he did not require medical treatment, said the police.

The victim was finally dropped near Bhondsi police station, the official said, adding that the police were conducting raids to nab the accused men.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and the Arms Act at the Kherki Daula police station on Saturday night, said the police.

In another incident, an army officer’s sedan was allegedly stolen by two armed men in Manesar on Friday night.

The police said the victim was stopped by two men, who were carrying guns and asked to step outside the car.

The accused men then sat in his car and took off with it. The victim was not assaulted, said the police.

A case was registered at the Manesar police station under section 379-A (snatching) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Manesar police station, said the police.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 23:50 IST