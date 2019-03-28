4 held for killing man after drunken brawl

Four people were arrested on Wednesday for shooting a man dead following a drunken brawl in Farrukhnagar on the day of Holi, police said.

The suspects, who are all residents of Gurugram, have been identified as Rinnku, 27, Pawan, 26, Praveen, 27, and Chetan, 21.

On March 21, the four allegedly drunk men got into a fight with the deceased, Pawan, who was in his late twenties. According to the police, the following day the suspects shot Pawan. They came in a car and stopped ahead of the vehicle Pawan was in.

An FIR was registered at the Farrukhnagar Police Station under IPC Section 302 (murder) and sections of the Arms Act on March 22.

The police said the deceased had a criminal history. He had a rape case lodged against him.

“The suspects told the police that there was a fifth man present at the time of the murder who later died due to excessive alcohol consumption. But, we are yet to confirm this,” police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

The suspects were arrested from Wazirpur intersection in Farrukhnagar based on a tip-off.

