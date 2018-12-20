4 members of interstate ‘Golden Gang’ held in Gurugram, 4 cases solved

Four members of the ‘Golden Gang’, an interstate gang of thieves, were arrested, the police said on Wednesday. The gang, which has at least 24 members, was allegedly involved in hundreds of cases of burglaries in residential areas and thefts in buses and trains. Gang members, including the kingpin, are on the run.

The accused, all in their late thirties, have been identified as Naresh, Vedpal, Jagdeesh from Hisar and Ramesh from Jind.

The gang members were arrested on December 13 from Basai Chowk by the Palam Vihar CIA team. They were sent to police custody for five days on December 14 by a city court. “We call them ‘Golden Gang’ as they mostly target gold. They have a special interest in the precious metal,” Manoj Kumar, in-charge of crime investigation agency (CIA), Palam Vihar, said.

The police have recovered ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh from the accused. “It’s difficult to recover the materials stolen earlier as they have already been sold,” Kumar said.

“The gang members, almost all of whom are from different parts of Haryana, used to split into groups of four or more and go to West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to commit robberies. Even families of many of the accused are involved in these crimes,” Kumar said.

The officer said the police were also looking for two middlemen from Haryana, who would buy the stolen gold and silver ornaments from the accused.

The police said the arrested accused have confessed to committing four burglaries from houses in Sector 9 and 10 police station limits about six months.

“When we arrested them they had just entered Gurugram and were yet to commit a crime,” the official said, adding that Naresh and Ramesh have been imprisoned in other states for thefts.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 14:58 IST