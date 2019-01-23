4 persons detained for dancing on car’s roof during wedding procession in Greater Noida

At least four persons, including two minors, were detained by the police for two hours for allegedly dancing on the roof of a car during a wedding procession on the Jewar-Tappal road in Greater Noida on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, the action was taken after a district administration official, who was stuck in the resultant traffic jam due to the procession, made a call to the police. However both the official and the police have denied the reports.

The incident took place in Jewar around 2.30pm when close to 50-60 persons, who were part of a wedding procession, were celebrating.

According to the police, four persons—Iqbal and Danish and two minors—all residents of Delhi, were dancing on the roof a moving car.

“We received a call on the police helpline (100) by a resident regarding some traffic commotion at the Jewar-Tappal road near the market area of Jewar. When a police team reached the spot, four persons were seen dancing on the roof of a car. They were immediately detained and brought to the police station,” SS Bhati, station house officer, Jewar police station, said.

According to the police, the four persons had come to Jewar from Delhi to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative. They said no case was filed against the four.

“We had a discussion with the relatives of the detained persons, after which they were let off with a warning to not indulge in acts of public nuisance and disruption of peace again. No case was filed,” Bhati said.

Earlier, sources had said that it was the sub divisional magistrate (Jewar) Prasoon Dwivedi, who had made the call to the police station.

However, when contacted about the incident, Dwivedi said, “I am not aware of any such incident. I was on my way to Lucknow for official work on Monday afternoon.”

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 11:24 IST