4-year-old stripped, molested by father’s friend in Gurugram

A 25-year-old man allegedly stripped and attempted to rape his friend’s four-year-old daughter on Thursday night in Dundahera when the child’s parents were at work. The accused, who is on the run, was booked on Friday under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday around 9.30pm when the accused entered his friend’s house and lured the victim to the bedroom on the pretext of giving her a chocolate and then allegedly molested her. The victim told her mother that the accused had touched her inappropriately and allegedly stripped her, the police said.

The accused, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh and lives in Delhi, is a friend of the father and was a regular visitor at the victim’s house for the past year, the police said, adding that the accused works with a private company in Udyog Vihar.

The minor and her seven-year-old brother used to stay alone at home till their parents returned from work at night. On Thursday, the boy had slept early and the girl was watching television, the police said.

The incident came to light around 10pm on Thursday when the child’s mother came home from work and found her neighbours gathered in her house. According to the police, they told her that the accused man had stripped her daughter and attempted to rape her, but she raised an alarm and started crying attracting the neighbours’ attention. They reportedly rushed to the spot and forced the door open.

The accused left the girl and fled from the spot, the police said. The neighbours chased the accused, but he managed to flee and has not returned to his accommodation since, stated the complaint lodged by the mother at the Udyog Vihar police station. The victim’s family called the police control room, following which a police party reached the spot.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said, “We are conducting raids to arrest the accused.”

On January 13, a 35-year-old man in an inebriated state was arrested for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter at their house in Manesar. He was arrested the next day.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 09:15 IST