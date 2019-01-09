442 people died in accidents on Gurgaon roads in 2018: Police

As many as 442 people lost their lives in 1,214 road accidents in 2018 in Gurgaon, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Gurgaon police commissioner KK Rao said traffic policemen are taking all measures to prevent road accidents in future.

“We had registered 481 deaths in 2017. Comparing to this, we have registered 39 cases lesser in 2018. Similarly, road accidents are also lesser by 175. The number of road accidents registered in 2017 was 1,389,” Rao said.

He said traffic policemen work on zero tolerance policy on drunk and rash driving which are by and large responsible for fatal accidents. “We have issued 15,780 challans under various road violations such as drunk driving, rash and negligence driving, over speeding,” Rao said.

“It has been observed that people losing their lives on roads is comparatively very high in respect to any other crime. Therefore, we have deployed half of the strength (2,000 traffic personnel) on road to save as many lives as we can,” he added.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 07:56 IST