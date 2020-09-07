45-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Gurugram’s Sector 10

gurugram

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:30 IST

Five days after a 45-year-old man was critically injured after the cycle he was riding was allegedly hit by an unidentified car near a factory on Basai road in Sector 10, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday. The Gurugram police on Sunday registered an FIR against the unidentified car driver. The suspect is yet to be arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Kumar, who is from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Kumar worked at a factory in Sector 10 and had lived in a rented house in Ravi Nagar.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 31, when Kumar went to Sector 10 on his cycle to run some errands around 6pm after returning from work.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The incident took place near a factory opposite the auto market on Basai road. According to an eyewitness, an unidentified car rammed into the victim’s cycle and leaving Kumar with injuries on his head, face and body. He was rushed to civil hospital by passersby.”

Kartikeya Singh, 18, who lodged the police complaint in the matter, said, “I was on my way to deliver groceries when I saw the accident. A car, driving at high speed, hit a cyclist and fled. I could not take down the registration number of the vehicle. The victim had fallen unconscious on the road, and with the help of some commuters we took him to a hospital in Sector 10.”

Police said the victim was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

“The accused car driver is yet to be identified. There are no CCTV cameras at the spot where the incident took place. We are trying to trace the suspect,” said the police officer quoted above.

The police said the victim’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy on Sunday. A case was registered against the unidentified suspect/s under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 9 A police station on Sunday, said the police.