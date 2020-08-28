45-year-old woman injured after balcony collapses in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 4

gurugram

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:51 IST

A 45-year-old woman was injured after the balcony of the second floor of her house collapsed, causing the first-floor balcony, where she was standing, to buckle under the weight of the rubble in Palm Avenue in DLF Phase 4 on Friday.

The police said the woman was pulled out of the debris and rushed to a private hospital, where her condition is said to be stable. They said she escaped serious injuries as the slab from the second floor fell mostly on a beam which deflected it from directly contacting the woman.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30 am when the woman, Mandakini Kaul, was standing in the rear balcony on the first floor of her house. Her children and her husband were in the adjacent rooms. No one was on the second floor of the house.

The police said the entire second floor balcony, over nine-feet long and at least five-feet wide, along with its grille, fell on the first-floor balcony where Kaul stood. The fallen slab took the first-floor balcony, along with Kaul, to the ground with a thud. Several labourers, who were working nearby, and residents in the area rushed to the house and pulled her out.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We received a call from the police control room and rushed to the area. Though she was caught underneath the rubble, she escaped any serious injuries. The beams created a gap somehow which prevented a major injury. When the woman was pulled out and was in the ambulance, she was stable. She suffered some bruises on her feet and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Sushant Lok 1. The doctors have declared her unfit for giving a statement since they are running some tests on her.”

Jagbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 29, said, “The woman did not have any external injuries. Her statement is yet to be recorded. The incident took place in Palm Avenue in DLF Phase 4. It is an independent house. ” According to private developer DLF, the colony does not belong to them.

The police did not receive any complaint in the matter.

A team of fire department officials had also visited the spot. Deepanshu Mehlawat, fire station officer, Sector 29, said, “The woman sustained minor injuries. She was conscious at the time we reached the area and was pulled out with the help of residents and passersby.”