46-year-old man, out for walk, crushed to death on NH-8 by truck

A 46-year-old man died after he was allegedly crushed under a canter truck on National Highway-48, near Kherki Daula toll plaza on Thursday morning. The police said that the victim, a pedestrian, was taking a morning walk on the service road near a private company, when the canter truck coming from the opposite direction hit him. One of his neighbours, who filed the complaint, said that the canter driver stopped his vehicle for a few seconds after the collision, before driving away.

According to the police, the incident took place around 5.30am when the victim, Azad Singh, a resident of Narsinghpur village was taking his morning walk. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital by commuters, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Narender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 37 police station, said the canter driver was yet to be arrested. “The canter number has been traced. We will write to regional transport authority officials to trace the owner,” said ASI Singh.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspect under sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at Sector 37 police station.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was killed after a vehicle allegedly hit the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in near Subhash Chowk on Thursday morning. The driver of the auto-rickshaw fled the spot after the accident. A case was filed against the suspect under sections 279 and 304A of the IPC at Sadar police station.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 01:48 IST