5 held for stalking, molesting, forcing woman to drink liquor

The police arrested five men, on Friday, for allegedly stalking, molesting, assaulting and forcing a 24-year-old executive of a factory in Sector 37 to consume liquor outside her office, the police said. Three others, who were allegedly with the suspects, are still at large, the police said, adding that the men even assaulted the security guards when they came to the woman’s rescue and tried to pull the woman out of the factory gate.

The accused have been identified as Sachin, Karan, Himanshu, Naveen and Pankaj, all residents of Khandsa village.

The incident took place on Thursday when the victim was going to her residence for lunch. The woman, in her statement to the police, said the suspects had been stalking her for several days, but she had refrained from going to the police as she feared her parents wouldn’t let her to work if they found out.

The police said the victim lives in a rented room close to her workplace. On Thursday, when the victim was walking home during lunch hour, she spotted eight men having liquor in an autorickshaw and playing loud music. She told the police that they were the same group of men who had been stalking her.

Inspector Rakesh Kumar of the Sector 37 police station said that the accused started following her and passed lewd remarks. “One of them caught hold of her and forced her to consume beer. The victim managed to free herself from the man’s grip and walked faster. Then another accused blocked her way and touched her inappropriately,” Kumar said.

According to the complaint filed, the victim turned around and ran towards the factory screaming for help. One of the men touched her again and another man standing at a distance laughed asking the said suspect to not let her go, read the woman’s statement to the police.

“When the victim entered the factory gate, the eight suspects followed her; she shouted for help and the security guards and employees came to her rescue. The suspects assaulted these men and threatened them with dire consequences,” Kumar said.

The police said the suspects created a ruckus in the factory premises and fled from the spot only after the employees called the police control room.

The police recovered CCTV footage of the incident from a few locations nearby, identified the suspects, formed teams to arrest them. A case under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 452 (trespassing) and (stalking).

