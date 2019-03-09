5 men allegedly steal car in Gurugram, 2 held within hours

After chasing five men for around 62 kilometres for allegedly stealing a car and assaulting the car owner, city police arrested two suspects on Friday morning near Rewari.

According to Rajesh Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (Manesar), the five men had stolen a Maruti Swift Dzire near Kanhai village on Sector 45 road around 2 am after attacking the car owner.

The 25-year-old car owner who works had attached his car with a cab aggregator. He alleged that two men held a knife to his head and assaulted him and got into the car. As he managed to escaped, three more accomplices entered the car, according to the police.

The Bilaspur crime investigation agency chased the car for an hour and managed to arrest Ajay alias Monti(24) and Lalit Kumar(20) who had abandoned the car and fled into nearby fields. The three others are yet to be traced.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 04:21 IST