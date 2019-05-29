50-year-old bizman killed outside shop by unidentified gunmen

A 50-year-old businessman, owner of a garment shop, was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants outside his shop, on Tuesday night when he was closing his establishment for the day. The shop is located near Jain Temple in Sadar Bazar.

The police said the victim, identified as Sudhir Taneja, sustained three gunshot wounds and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said the deceased was about to close his shop when the incident took place between 9pm and 9.30pm.

It was not certain if the accused persons had stolen anything from the shop.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said unidentified assailants barged into the shop and fired four shots, of which three hit Taneja.

The police said they were looking at several theories which may explain the reason behind the alleged shooting incident, including demand for extortion money.

The police was checking the close circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed in the market area to identify the suspected persons. Senior police officials, including the deputy commissioner of police and City Police station house officer, were at the spot till the time of filing this report, 11pm.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Arms Act at City police station, police said.

