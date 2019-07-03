58-year-old sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping minor girl

A Gurugram court, on Tuesday, sentenced a 58-year-old man to imprisonment for 20 years and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping a six-year-old girl in 2017.

The convict, a native of Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, was held guilty of the offence under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The police said on April 22, 2017, a resident of Kadipur near Sector 10 had filed a police complaint, alleging that a man had raped his minor daughter.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said that in the police complaint, he had stated that his six-year-old girl had informed her mother that the accused man, who lived on the floor below their house, had lured her to the terrace and raped her.

“The complainant had said that the accused man had covered the girl’s mouth, while sexually assaulting her and later threatened to throw her from the roof if she told anyone about the incident. The girl had shared her ordeal after her mother questioned her about blood on her clothes,” said Boken.

Boken said the court pronounced the order on Tuesday.

After the incident was reported, a case was registered against the accused man under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO Act at Sector 10 police station.

The accused was arrested and a trial commenced in 2017. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and sent to jail. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.

