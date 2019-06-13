6 booked for building illegal colony in Tikri

Six, including two realtors, were booked on Tuesday for developing an illegal colony over 13 acres of land in Tikri village in sector 72A, near the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office, said police.

The land was marked as ‘open space’ in the master plan of Gurugram and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda), police said. The agency had proposed to develop an artificial lake on the land to store rainwater.

The case was registered on a complaint by the department of town and country planning (DTCP) that alleged that the developer was selling plots for Rs 35,000 per square yard.The case was registered under sections 10, 7 and 7A of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act 1975. Police said sections are related to the development of illegal colonies without taking approval from the DTCP.

District town planner (enforcement), Ved Prakash Shehrawat, said they had issued notices to the developers in July and December last year but they continued constructing illegal houses. “We had to complain to the police to take action against them,” he said. None of the acccused persons has been arrested yet, police said.

“Police will collect and verify the documents to proceed with the investigation,” said police commissioner Muhammad Akil.

Police said the land was divided into small plots without approval from the DTCP and sold to different people last year. Many had even constructed houses on the plots sold illegally to them.

MCG had ordered the demolition of the illegal constructions in October last year but it was stayed by a court after a group of people who had bought land there filed a petition against it. The stay was vacated in January.

When the MCG re-launched the drive this January, a local

politician stood in front of the JCB machines, forcing MCG officials to return. In April, the MCG razed around 32 structures and sealed two borewells in the illegal colony.

In 2018, an NGO had also filed a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT ) against the violation of the approved master plan of Gurgaon Manesar Urban Complex 2025 and 2031 in Sector 72A (Tikri village), through which Badshapur drain crosses and is marked as open space for water bodies. The NGT had then directed MCG and HSVP to submit an action taken report by May 2019.

In 2015, Huda had planned to build an artificial lake in sectors 72 and 72 A, which was supposed to prevent water logging and recharge the city’s groundwater reserves. The proposed lake, which never came up, was supposed to utilise the huge overflow of rainwater from Sushant Lok, DLF colonies and sectors near Ghata village. The Huda has also planned to build several drains in low-lying areas that will direct the rainwater to the proposed artificial lake

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 04:17 IST