6-yr-old’s murder case now with crime branch: Gurugram police

The investigation into the brutal murder of a six-year-old boy in DLF Phase 1 has been transferred to the crime branch, Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil said on Friday. The mutilated body of the six-year-old, who lived in a nearby slum, was found early Tuesday.

“The case has been handed over to the crime branch as it is sensitive and involve two minors. A police station has routine cases to handle but this case needs a detailed investigation and will need more time to ensure all aspects are taken care of,” he said.

The police had apprehended a 12-year-old in the case on Thursday. The suspect, who lives in the same area, was produced before the principal magistrate of Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to an observation home in Faridabad on Friday.

Police had said on Thursday that the suspect only confessed to killing the boy in a fit of rage but said nothing about the mutilation of the body.

Akil said that he has asked the crime branch to expedite the probe and conduct a thorough investigation.

The victim’s family members met Akil on Friday and told him that they feared that the family of the accused may hurt them and demanded a fair and speedy investigation.

“We don’t know if any other person is involved in the case and if there is, they can harm us as we are the complainants in the case,” said father of the victim, adding that he didn’t think that the accused boy could alone murder and dismember the body.

Akil said the victim’s family had been provided security and the case was being investigated from all possible angles. “We have provided security to the victim’s family and have also deployed our personnel in civil dress in the area to ensure they are safe,” he said.

The victim’s father also said the police should probe if the case was about trafficking of human organs. The skull and legs of the six-year-old boy were found earlier on Tuesday in a wooded area in DLF Phase 1, a day after he had gone missing. Police are yet to recover the remaining parts of his body.

“There is more to what the police have revealed. I have requested an in-depth investigation in the case so that no one involved in the killing of my son gets away,” said father.

Akil said that police were questioning the mother and sister of the accused but nothing substantial had come up in the investigation against them.

“The investigation is still open and we are looking at all the angles. Currently, our emphasis is on ensuring the safety of the victim’s family. I have also requested the victim’s family to assist in the probe and corporate with the police officials during the course of investigation,” said Akil.

The juvenile will again be produced before the JJB on April 15, said police.

