70 cops probing Sector 9 double murder question 500 people

As many as 70 police officers have questioned over 500 people in the last three days for investigation in the murder of two people in Sector 9 early Tuesday.

As the police teams were frantically searching for answers in the mysterious double murder case, the families of the victims alleged that police were “negligent” and believed that the case has hit a “dead end”.

The bodies of Veer Pal, 28, a resident of Nuh, and Tota Ram, 33, a native of Alwar, were found near a public toilet in Sector 9 early Tuesday morning. As per eyewitness accounts the two men had been drinking among a group of at least 10 people. Post-mortem report suggests that the two were killed with sharp objects, beaten up with bricks and sticks.

The police suspect that the murders were the result of a scuffle that might have broken out among the group. However, the cops were yet to identify those who had been drinking with the murdered duo.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation. We are exploring all angles but are yet to get any leads. There are no eyewitnesses in the case and the victims’ families do not suspect anyone, so the motive for the murder is yet to be established. We are also conducting technical surveillance to crack the case,” said Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police.

Basant Chauhan, inspector, Sector 9 police station, who is part of the investigating team said, “We have roped in the crime investigation teams to solve the case. We are hopeful of a breakthrough. This case is challenging as the murderers came and went undetected, leaving behind no evidence.”

The police said they have analysed the dump data of mobile phone numbers from the tower near the location but haven’t still found a clue.

Pictures of over 200 habitual offenders were shown to Veer Pal’s brother-in-law, who is the complainant in the case, and other family members but none of them were recognised.

Pal’s brother-in-law, Tara Chand, said the deceased had no enmity with anyone and he hardly visited the family. “Pal used to drink every day and consume drugs. He used to sleep on the road near the college where he was found dead. Even we are unaware of why anyone would even kill him as he had no financial dispute and had no cash with him. He used to spend whatever he earned the same day,” said Chand.

