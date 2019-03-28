70 private schools told to comply with rules or face shutdown

Around 70 unrecognised private schools in the district face the threat of being shut down if they fail to comply with norms required to be fulfilled for recognition by March 31. The department of education said unrecognised schools will not be allowed to operate from the forthcoming academic session that starts on April 1.

Earlier this month, the department of education had released a list of 1,083 schools across the state that did not fulfil recognition norms. Out of these, 92 schools fall in the district.

The department said following the release of the list it issued a show-cause notice to all the 92 schools earlier this month.

A meeting of school representatives with the district elementary education officer was held on Wednesday during which the representatives were reportedly given a chance to share their concerns regarding the recognition process.

“All unrecognised schools in the district were given a chance to present their case before the department. Five to six schools were able to prove that they fulfilled the norms required for getting recognition. Besides these, the remaining schools will not be allowed to run after March 31,” said Premlata Yadav, district elementary education officer.

Yadav said the names of some schools had been repeated on the list and after correction, around 70 schools did not fulfil the recognition norms.“These schools need to submit the necessary documents and get recognition by end of the month or else they will be forcefully shut,” she said.

She added that it was equally important for parents to check the credentials of the school before they get their children enrolled in them. “Parents should do a background check of the school and find out if it fulfils the norms mandated by the department. They should not get their children admitted in school that is not recognised by the department,” added Yadav.

