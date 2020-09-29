93 primary schools in Gurugram to be turned into English-medium ones

gurugram

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:04 IST

In a move aimed at improving the standard of education, the state government has started the process of developing Government Model Sanskriti Primary Schools in the district. Model Sanskriti Schools are English-medium government schools that charge a nominal monthly fee of ₹200. Across the district, 93 primary schools are being upgraded to these model schools with the first batch of English-medium classes slated to start in 2021. Out of the 93 schools in the district, 72 are in Gurugram city.

A number of such schools were formally inaugurated last week and more are expected to be upgraded in due course. Last month, state education minister Kanwar Pal had said that over 1,000 schools across the state would be developed as these model schools.

Gurugram block education officer Sheel Kumari said that 72 Model Sanskriti Schools will become operational in the city. “These 72 schools include those that are being upgraded and others that need to meet certain infrastructure requirement before being declared as model schools the next year. Starting this week, we have already started the process of renaming the schools and ensuring that necessary arrangements are made in line with the quality of education that the state intends to impart through these schools,” said Kumari. She said that admissions to these schools would take place next year. “These are English-medium schools and the aim is at providing quality education, especially to children of those parents who hesitate to take admissions in government schools due to the fact that English is not a medium of instruction,” said Kumari.

Suman Sharma, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 4/7, who holds the charge of the Government Model Sanskriti Primary School in Sector 4/7 that was inaugurated on Saturday, said that the state government had announced plans of setting up 1,000 Sanskriti model schools in Haryana. “The primary school under our watch has been declared as a Model Sanskriti School. Earlier, it was a simple primary school. These are English-medium schools with a monthly fee of ₹200 and a one-time admission fee of ₹500. The aim is to improve the standard of education in this district. After some years, these schools might get affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE),” said Sharma.

A spokesperson from Government Primary School, Sukhrali, that was inaugurated last week, said that the school would be working towards fulfilling the requirements that need to be met before the session starts next year. “The state government is focusing on inclusive education by developing such model schools. Our school will also be taking admissions as part of the upgraded model from next year. Teaching will be done in line with the guidelines issued for model schools,” stated the school.