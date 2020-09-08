e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / 94-year-old woman jumps to death in Gurugram

94-year-old woman jumps to death in Gurugram

gurugram Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 94-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from her 15th floor house on Monday morning. The police have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC).

The police have recovered a note, purportedly written by the woman, in which she stated that she was taking the extreme step due to issues related to her old age. According to the local police, the incident was reported to them at 7am by the control room. The police said at the time of the incident, the woman’s son had gone out for a walk while her daughter-in-law was in another room in the house.

“Prima facie, probe suggests that she died by suicide. We have recovered a note, allegedly written by the victim, in which she mentioned that she was upset due to her old age as she often faced difficulty in walking. We received a call from the police control room and a team was rushed to the spot,” said a police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, adding that the police had initiated inquest proceedings. The police said the woman’s body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem examination on Monday.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).

top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
China’s PLA shrills border pitch, again claims Indian army crossed LAC near Pangong Tso
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In