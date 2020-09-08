94-year-old woman jumps to death in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:27 IST

A 94-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping from her 15th floor house on Monday morning. The police have filed an inquest report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC).

The police have recovered a note, purportedly written by the woman, in which she stated that she was taking the extreme step due to issues related to her old age. According to the local police, the incident was reported to them at 7am by the control room. The police said at the time of the incident, the woman’s son had gone out for a walk while her daughter-in-law was in another room in the house.

“Prima facie, probe suggests that she died by suicide. We have recovered a note, allegedly written by the victim, in which she mentioned that she was upset due to her old age as she often faced difficulty in walking. We received a call from the police control room and a team was rushed to the spot,” said a police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, adding that the police had initiated inquest proceedings. The police said the woman’s body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem examination on Monday.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).