A condo that thrives on empathy

Located in Sector 57, The Legend, a 16-acre sprawling condominium, is home to 3,000 residents. Comprising 500 apartments at the centre and 29 villas on the periphery, the condominium is crisscrossed by wide pathways, filled with an abundance of pretty bushes, and features a host of state-of-the-art amenities such as gardens, lobbies and play courts and pool.

Ramaswamy, a retired corporate professional and a resident of the condo, said that the condo is a rare one that does not sleep. “Even at one o’ clock at night, you will see couples and young people taking walks here. The condo is extremely safe.”

If children are seen running around, cycling, playing football, swimming, or playing cricket, young adults can be spotted at the Zumba class, chatting away at the community centre, taking walks in the myriad gardens, or practising Yoga in the exercise room.

But the most charming and loquacious residents of the condominium are definitely the senior citizens. A group of over 30 women, all senior citizens, can be seen laughing and chatting away in the gazeboes and gardens.

However, the residents also believe in helping others. In February 2018, when a massive fire broke out in the adjacent Tigra village, the condominium residents, along with their facility management staff, were the first to help douse the fire, even before the fire brigades could arrive. Later, every resident came forward to help the villagers. Asha Ravi, a resident, said, “There were 21 homes that were completely destroyed in the fire. The Legend residents came together to help them build their homes from scratch.”

A ubiquitous spirit of giving back to the society is what bonds the residents in the condominium.

From converting a 500-metre-long barren land outside the condominium into a green stretch to tutoring EWS (economically weaker section) children to help clear admission tests of reputed schools to the horticulture team using STP treated water for plantation purposes, the condominium partakes in activities that can benefit the environment and members of the community.

The residents also plant more indigenous varieties, which are less soil exhaustive, perennially green, involves less maintenance cost, and are more suited to the local climate. Also, known for its cultural vibrancy, the condominium attracts residents from neighbouring residential complexes during festivals, like Diwali and Holi.

Well-connected to Faridabad, Sohna, the IGI Airport, the highway, and surrounded by schools, colleges and medical centres, the condominium is centrally located and self-sufficient .

In the premises, there is a grocery shop, along with a a salon, a tailoring shop, laundry services, a library, and a plethora of options for physical activities.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 04:24 IST