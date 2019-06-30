A modern condo for a holistic life

Before you step into The Pinnacle in DLF-5, you notice a thin, meandering mud-lined path on the property’s boundary wall. Placards bearing the signage, “Pet Poop Area” are placed at intervals. If you visit the condominium early morning or late evening, you will be greeted by a host of wagging tails going about their business.

Once you step in, you are greeted by a wide stone-lined pathway, which goes past fountains currently undergoing renovation.

At this point, if you were to turnaround, you would find a looming commercial centre and a Rapid Metro train passing between buildings. It paints a picture from the future, although the property is inhabited in the present by its residents.

One of the earliest residencies developed by DLF, The Pinnacle saw possessions start from late 2008. It has four towers of 19 floors each. There are 3 and 4 BHK apartments and penthouses in each tower. The property’s iconic spire has even been featured on DMRC’s Metro card issued to commuters.

Situated amid the towers, there is a lawn that sees a host of activities throughout the day. “In the morning, residents walk, jog or do Yoga. Sometimes, they do so in groups or individually,” said Harminder Singh, who was one of the first batches of residents who shifted to the property in 2009.

A host of sports facilities keep the residents fit. There is a tennis court, along with a billiards room, a rooftop swimming pool, a recently renovated gym, badminton and basketball courts, TT tables and even a jungle gym for kids. The clubhouse has a designated room for Zumba, dance and Yoga classes and a community hall for parties and other special occasions. The boardroom in the clubhouse is often used for holding RWA meetings. “When we hold our meetings, it almost feels as if we are running a professional venture and not a welfare society,” said Rishi Srivastava, RWA secretary.

The property also has libraries and recreational rooms in each tower, along with a salon, a daily needs store and a chemist shop.

While it hosts a range of celebrations, such as Christmas, Diwali, Independence Day and Republic Day, it is Holi that holds a special place for the residents. “Holi is one of the major festivities celebrated. We have a lot of fun. The entire lawn comes alive during the festival. Even the expats living here join in,” said Samar Roy. Last year, Republic Day celebrations even saw performances by the support staff of the residency.

The community focuses on holistic living, centred around the concept of a green lifestyle. It has its own biopit and water harvesting facility. It uses treated sewage water and harnesses solar power to illuminate the common areas of the condominium.

An 11-year-old resident, Alvira Tripathi, has worked extensively to promote aerators, faucet caps that help save water. Bird feeders and water bowls are strewn around the property to feed thirsty birds and squirrels. An innovative community living is what the residents of this condominium prefer.

