Accomplice of engineer who posed as judge arrested from Delhi home

A 31-year-old property dealer was arrested from Delhi on Monday night for allegedly helping a 29-year-old engineer dupe around 40 people in Delhi and Gurugram.

The engineer impersonated a senior civil judge from Telangana, the police said.

Vijender Yadav, 31, was arrested from Ghitorni in Delhi around 9pm on Monday for helping Kedarnath Sagar Sharma, 29, to con people, said a police officer privy to the case.

Sharma was arrested by the police on Sunday and his questioning led to Yadav’s arrest.

Sharma promised school admissions, jobs and houses to desperate people, in lieu of a payment of a few lakh rupees. Once he got the payment, he would flee, the police said.

He had offered government jobs at AIIMS, by posing as an IAS officer posted at the hospital. The going rate for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya was around Rs 40,000, said assistant commissioner of police (crime), Shamsher Singh.

He had taken such payments from parents of over two dozen students in Delhi and Yadav helped Sharma reach out to parents who were willing to pay to secure admissions for their wards in Central government-run schools, the ACP said.

Sharma used to allegedly charge people between Rs 3 and Rs 5 lakh for government flats, which he promised he could acquire using as his influence as a “judge on deputation in Gurugram from Telangana”. The accused, posing as a judge, had also stayed at the PWD resthouse in the city on May 2.

“He (Yadav) was arrested from a house in Ghitorni, in which he was living with his wife and three children. He was presented at a city court today and was sent to three-day police custody,” an officer said.

“Yadav used to tell people that he knew a judge who could get help them get various government benefits and arranged meetings with Sharma,” the officer added.

Yadav, who is from Bihar, has been living in Delhi for the last 15 years.

Yadav met Sharma when the former had allegedly brokered a deal for a flat in which Sharma was living in Sector 102 in the city for the last six months.

A woman from Delhi, with whom Sharma was in a relationship with and from whom he had taken money on the pretext of providing her brother a job in the Navy, contacted the police and said that she wanted to file a complaint against Sharma. She is yet to come to Gurugram and file an official complaint, the police said.

He even bought a second-hand BMW 5 series car, with the registration plate of a senior judge, to add a dash of reality to his con.

