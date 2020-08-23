Active cases, positivity rate trending upward again in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:55 IST

The number of daily active cases in Gurugram has been going up over the past week breaking the trend seen in late July and early August. The number of patients requiring hospitalisation too showed an increase.

Along with it, last week also saw the district testing only 12,162 new samples -- the lowest seven-day aggregate in six weeks.

The total positivity rate (TPR, which is the number of tests turning positive per 100 tests) at 5.4%, while within expectations, grew from 3.7%, bucking another trend.

Health department officials said the trend may indicate that the virus transmission may have gained pace after decelerating through July and August. Last week, the Haryana government had imposed a weekend restriction in the state pointing that the people had been lax in following social distancing norms.

The health department clarified that it is in a better position to deal with a surge in infections, which is expected over the next two weeks, given improvements in testing capabilities and treatment protocols for patients.

“To maintain the desired positivity rate of under five percent, we should have tested about 14,000 samples over the past week, which is well within our capacity. The shortfall will be made up. We are still tracing and testing the right people and that has kept deaths low,” said Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma, the integrated disease surveillance programme’s (IDSP’s) district surveillance officer, pointing out that there have been six new deaths in three weeks.

“Seeing as the end goal is to prevent deaths, our response remains robust. Treatment protocols have helped us keep the number of critical patients low too. While there has indeed been a surge in new positives and active patients, there are no red flags to worry about,” said Dr. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, referring to instances of sudden deaths, bed shortages in hospitals, and a lack of testing equipment that plagued the district earlier.

“The number of critical patients is also still low,” Yadav added, clarifying that it is still too early to tell whether Gurugram is headed toward a second epidemiological peak.As per health department data, there are presently only two patients in intensive care, one requiring oxygen and one on ventilator support. “If people observe social distancing a little more stringently, it would slow down the spread even further,” Yadav said.

As per an analysis of health department data, the average daily growth rate of positive cases in the first week of August was 0.58%, which increased to 0.98% in the second week, before jumping the fence to 1.1% in the third week of this month.

Rajesh Kumar, an epidemiologist and former professor of community medicine who has been tracking the trajectory of Covid-19 in Haryana, said, “With public movement opening up, naturally cases will also rise. The outcome of another surge will depend on whether the administration is prepared enough, and whether it can apply lessons from the first peak in an efficient manner. This means fine-tuning its test, trace and isolate method, ensuring anyone who needs a ventilator can access one, making sure home isolation rules are being adhered to, encouraging tests from private labs by capping prices and so on. A lot of things will determine the way forward.”

BOX:

Total tests // Weekly increase in tests // Weekly percentage increase in tests // Weekly new cases // Weekly test positivity rates

August 16 - August 22: 145041 (+12162 // 9%) | New cases: 648 | TPR = 5.4%

August 9 - August 15: 132879 (+14699 // 12.5%) | New cases: 551 | TPR = 3.7%

August 2 - August 8: 118180 (+14362 // 11%) | New cases: 468 | TPR = 3.2%

July 26 - August 1: 103818 (+13833 // 16%) | New cases: 675 | TPR = 4.8%

July 19 - July 25: 89985 (+15265 // 20%) | New cases: 897| TPR = 6%

July 12 - July 18: 74720 (+16,411 // 28%) | New cases: 846 | TPR = 5%

July 5 - July 11: 58309 (+19,488 // 50%) | New cases: 919 | TPR = 5%

June 27 - July 4: 38821 (+10,974 // 39%) | New cases: 759 | TPR = 7%