Active Covid-19 cases in Gurugram more than 1,000

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 00:03 IST

With 196 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, the tally of infected persons in the district has reached 12,113. Out of these, at least 1048 are active cases, while 10,932 have recovered from the illness. The death toll stands at 133. It is after a month that active cases in the city have breached the 1,000-mark. On July 29, the district reported 1,091 active cases, which gradually decreased to 650 on the first week of August.

In the last one-week, more than 100 new cases have been reported every day. However, health officials said that the total positivity rate of the district is 6.73% and the fatality rate is under control.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer(CMO), “Though the active cases are increasing, the mortality rate is at least 1.13%, which shows Covid-19 situation is under control. Gurugram, till now, has reported 133 deaths, out of which 93 were with co-morbidities and 40 without co-morbidity. It is a matter of concern if the mortality rate is more than 2%. To prevent death rate from increasing, all symptomatic positive patients are being admitted to hospitals, while only asymptomatic are being home-isolated.”

The district health bulletin data shows that by June 16, active cases climbed to 1,722 with total case load of 3,682. The daily positivity rate of almost 67% raised the active numbers further to 1,820 while the total cases reached a mark of 4,512 by June-end. In July, however, the decline was visible as the daily growth rate of cases came down from 12.6% to 1.7%. The number of active cases was around 1,091 on July 29, which came down to 991 by July 30, further to 883 on August 2 and finally to 757 on August 4. However, it started increasing in the last two weeks of August with almost 600-800 new cases reported per week.

Confirming the rise in infection, the health department officials said that Gurugram’s daily growth of Covid-19 cases is also fluctuating between 0.87% (August 7) to 1.1 % on (August 27) and 0.98% on Tuesday, indicating the Covid-19 cases are climbing up. In July, the daily growth rate of the cases was 1.4%.

Officials said that since cases increasing across the country, Gurugram is no different. “The health department has been conducting almost 2000 tests per day. But citizens will have to take extra care by using masks, maintaining social distance and not moving out unnecessarily unless required. Some people are also violating home isolation norms, which should be prevented,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer.