Activists stopped from entering city, protests low key

gurugram

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:42 IST

The protest against farm laws remained low-key in the district in comparison to areas bordering Punjab, as a majority of the protesters mobilised by farmers’ unions in south Haryana were prevented from reaching Panchgaon and Gurugram by the police.

Activists, including Swaraj India conveyor Yogendra Yadav, and farm leaders were detained at Panchgaon, Nuh and Palwal by the police on Thursday morning, while they tried to move towards Delhi to participate in the ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest. The protesters are demanding that the Central government revert the implementation of three agriculture sector laws, which, they allege, will harm the interests of farmers across the country.

Around 800 police personnel were deployed by the district police to keep the protest under control and prevent any untoward incident.

Yadav, who has been spearheading the farmers’ movement in south Haryana, was detained along with 20 persons, including farm leaders and protesters at Rathiwas village — about 40 kilometres from Delhi-Gurugram border on the expressway — where the protesters were slated to gather for their march to the capital. Yadav said farmers were stopped from moving at Kapriwas, Panchgaon, Sohna, Sirhaul, Bargujar and Iffco Chowk.

Addressing the media at Rathiwas, Yadav said that it was ironic that farmers in the country were being stopped from going to Delhi on Constitution Day to protest against the farm laws brought in by the Central government. “Farmers across the country are united and they stand with protesters from Punjab who are spearheading the movement to save agriculture. Repressive measures are being taken in Punjab, Uttarakhand and particularly Haryana to deprive farmers of their constitutional rights,” said Yadav.

Yadav also alleged that many farm leaders and protesters who were on their way to Delhi from Rewari, Narnaul, Mewat and Rajasthan were prevented from entering the district.

Meanwhile, in Gurugram, a large number of trade unions and worker organisations carried out a protest march in support of farmers. The workers gathered at Civil Lines in the morning and marched up to Mahavir Chowk, near Sadar Bazar.

Trade union leaders have alleged that the farm laws passed by government are “anti-farmer” and demanded that they be rolled back. They also said that it was imperative for the government to stop privatisation of public sector units, ensure minimum wages are given to workers and relief is given to construction workers.

The union leaders said that preventing farmers from reaching Delhi was wrong on the part of the government and they should have been allowed to protest peacefully.

Apart from trade unions of private companies, several organisations of government employees, including the Haryana Karamchari Mahasangh and Haryana PWD mechanical workers’ union, carried out a symbolic protest in support of farmers and workers.

Raj Singh Baghel, a union leader, said that farm laws and those pertaining to labour passed by Central government were against the interest of the public and would harm them in future as they were pro-business.

Most of the stakeholders and farm leaders said that they would continue the protest till these laws are rolled back. “These protests can continue indefinitely if the Central government does not relent,” said Yadav.

Subash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram Police, said that situation remained peaceful across the district and police was deployed at all borders to maintain normalcy. “The situation was normal and few persons including Yogendra Yadav were detained for sometime and released later,” he said.