Admin fails to make use of funds to build ponds in Gurugram

District administration’s inability to utilize funds to build percolation ponds in Gurugram, declared a dark zone in 2008, has cost it crores, further restricted the district’s ability to harvest rainwater and recharge its ‘overexploited’ groundwater table, and delayed grant of funds for this financial year as well.

The documents accessed by the HT show that the administration did not receive any funds under the Central government’s Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) for 2018-19 due to its failure to utilise ₹1.42 crore in 2017-2018. As per the official data, only 14 percolation ponds have been dug in 2018-19 and four rooftop rainwater harvesting structures built under IWMP.

The documents, prepared by the state’s rural development department, also show that the Gurugram administration was supposed to build 55 rainwater harvesting structures, including 40 percolation ponds, between April and June this year, but it is yet to start work.

When asked about the issue, DK Verma, technical expert, IWMP, Gurugram, said, “Since we had unused funds, we were informed by the head office in Chandigarh that no funds would be released for 2018-19. From the pending fund, we have managed to utilise ₹1.06 cr until April 2019.”

Ironically, due to the laxity of officials in utilising the funds, there has been a further delay in receiving the grant for 2019-2020 as well. This has held up construction of structures required for conservation and harvesting of rainwater like percolation ponds, renovation or digging of ponds, check dams, silt detention dams or gully plugs to timely tap maximum runoff water during monsoons. These structures prevent soil erosion, helps in regeneration of natural vegetation, rainwater harvesting and recharging of the groundwater table.

According to the documents, a grant of ₹1.52 crore has been sanctioned for IWMP for 2019-20, but no amount has been spent till now on construction of rainwater harvesting structures. “There has been a delay this year. But we will be able to achieve our target of constructing 40 ponds,” Verma said.

However, experts said the district administration is already very late.

“Ponds, check dams and other water harvesting structures should have been built by now. Tapping rainwater should be high on our list of priority since we are struggling with depleting groundwater level. Any construction during monsoons is not possible. It won’t prevent soil erosion or recharge groundwater. Even if we construct anything after the monsoons we are doing it for next year. So, this year we haven’t done anything to tap rainwater,” city-based environmentalist Chetan Aggarwal said.

Verma, however, exuded confidence that they would be able to meet their annual target. “We have covered 70 villages. Currently, six projects are ongoing, two each in Sohna, Farrukhnagar and Pataudi,” Verma said. According to him, watershed development interventions have shown results in Palri village where brackish water has been converted into sweet water and villagers are using this for drinking and other purposes. However, he could not substantiate his claim with any official data.

It must be noted that Farrukhnagar, Gurugram, Pataudi, and Sohna are the overexploited blocks of the district.

Besides the IWMP, the state government, in 2015-16, had also started a scheme to conserve and harvest water in notified overexploited blocks after Haryana was declared the ‘dark zone’ by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB). The accessed documents show that the district had failed to utilize funds under that scheme—Water Conservation and Water Harvesting in notified overexploited blocks—as well.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 05:09 IST