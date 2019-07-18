After Nigerian national’s arrest from Gurugram, guest house owner held, cops say did not inform foreign office

A day after a police team from Uttar Pradesh arrested a Nigerian national from DLF Phase 3 for allegedly duping an Agra-based government employee of ₹32 lakh, the police arrested the 24-year-old owner of the private guest house where the foreigner was staying.

The police said that the owner did not inform the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) about hosting the arrested man at her property.

A case was registered against the guest house owner, identified by her first name as Diksha, under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Wednesday. The police said that she was produced before a district court and granted bail.

According to the police, the owners of hotels, restaurants and guest houses across the city have to register details of foreigners staying at their property on

Form C.

Karan Goel, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), DLF Phase 3 and Cyber Crime, said, “A preliminary probe suggests that the owner of the private guest house did not inform the FRRO about the Nigerian national’s stay. He had been staying at the property for the past four months. We are investigating the case.”

On Tuesday, a cyber cell police team from Agra arrested Andrew Daniel, a Nigerian national, from DLF Phase 3 for allegedly duping an official of the food processing department of ₹32 lakh in Agra.

The police said the arrested man allegedly posed as a manager of a US-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures medicines for animals. He allegedly lured the food processing department official to become his business partner.

In 2011, Daniel came to India on a student visa but later became a part of a cyber gang, the police said.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 03:04 IST