Agencies to mark land for Dwarka e-way cloverleaf on February 28

A committee of officials from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), district revenue department and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will meet tomorrow (February 28) around 11am to demarcate the land for construction of a cloverleaf on the Dwarka Expressway, officially called the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR).

The construction of cloverleaf has assumed particular significance after the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway concessionaire, Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), blocked the NPR’s connectivity with the expressway citing revenue loss.

The cloverleaf will connect the Dwarka Expressway with the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), which is on the other side of the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. It will ensure hassle-free movement of traffic between SPR and NPR, said officials. The cloverleaf will be a two-level interchange in which left turns will be handled by slip roads.

A letter written by the GMDA on February 25, taking reference of the meeting held under the chairmanship of HSVP administrator Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, stated, “A committee has been constituted comprising officers, including an HSVP land acquisition officer, Gurugram tehsildar, SDO of surveys 1 and 2, and representatives of the NHAI, for demarcation of land for cloverleaf at intersection of the CPR/SPR and NH-48.”

The letter by GMDA general manager (T) KC Sharma stated that the land needed falls in villages Kherki Daula, Narsinghpur, Harsaru and Mohammadpur Jharsa.

The HSVP, which transferred the entire Dwarka Expressway land to the NHAI in December last year, has been trying hard to ensure that the land for the Central Peripheral Road, on which the cloverleaf is to be built, is also expeditiously handed over to the national authority.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 04:39 IST