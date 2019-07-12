Ahead of Haryana assembly polls, toll-free helpline for voter assistance active

Gearing up for the state assembly election expected to be held in October, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said that a call centre has been activated to attend to voters’ queries. People can get information by dialling the voter helpline’s toll-free number—1950.

Addressing mediapersons regarding Voters Verification and Information Programme on Thursday, Khatri said, “The district administration is making efforts to include eligible voters in the voter list. By using this toll-free number, voters can get their name and personal information verified in the electoral roll, submit forms for new voter registration, fill forms for shifting to a different constituency, deletion of name or raise objection in the electoral roll and information related to the polling station.”

The administration started the 1950 service on January 25 for the recently concluded general elections on the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“On July 21, a camp will be set up by booth-level officers to simplify these processes for the citizens. Also, in the weeks to come, booth-level workers will make door-to-door visits to conduct a survey of eligible voters in the district,” he said.

Khatri said proposal has been sent to set up auxiliary polling booths in areas where the average footfall is expected to across 1,200-1,300 people. “New booths will be set up in certain areas for hassle-free polling,” he said.

In the last assembly elections held in 2014, a total 9,96,751 voters were registered from Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram and Sohna constituencies. Out of which 6,89,953 voted.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 02:39 IST