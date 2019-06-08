Air quality picks up, maximum temperature drops

The maximum temperature in the city on Friday dipped to 42.5 degrees Celsius, down from Thursday’s 44.3 degrees Celsius. This was also accompanied by strong winds, between 15 and 20 kmph, which facilitated long-range transportation of dust and brought the city’s air quality into the ‘moderate’ category for the first time in at least two weeks, with a value of 182 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department’s regional weather forecasting centre, said, “Temperatures have dipped in Gurugram, but in other parts of Haryana, heatwave conditions continued to prevail on Friday. Gurugram also had high-speed winds, which will increase in the coming days. Thunderstorm and light rain is predicted on June 12.”

IMD officials said that the coming days are going to be relatively humid, due to the approaching monsoon. Humidity in the city at 6pm on Friday was 64%, as opposed to 40% on Thursday. “This humidity could also be the reason for improvement in air quality. When there is more moisture, particulate matter binds together and becomes heavier,” a scientist at the CPCB air quality lab in Delhi said.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 01:29 IST