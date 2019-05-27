Ajay Yadav vows to work for making a strong comeback in assembly polls

Following his electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress candidate from Gurgaon captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav said, on Sunday, that he will work to strengthen the party’s organisational structure at the local level in all the nine assembly constituencies that comprise the Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency

This will be done to ensure that the Congress makes a strong comeback in the assembly polls scheduled later this year. Singh also thanked the people of the constituency for voting for him in large numbers. in addition to the party functionaries and supporters, who worked hard during the campaign.

Singh was defeated by the sitting BJP member of Parliament(MP) Rao Inderjit Singh, who managed to get 8.8 lakh votes against his 4.95 lakh votes.

“This election witnessed a strong wave in favour of Prime Minister Modi which helped the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) to win the Lok Sabha polls. However, there is a lot to learn from this election. We need to strengthen the organisation and I will work towards this in the coming months,” Singh said, adding that the vote share of the Congress had increased in terms of percentage and it did quite well in certain constituencies.

There is also an urgent need to dissect the reasons for this defeat so that strategy can be made for making a strong comeback, he said. “I will work particularly in Badshahpur and Gurugram constituencies where we did not fare well in Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Apart from that Singh said that he will be actively seeking accountability from the newly elected political representatives in south Haryana and keep a track on how they deliver on the promises made during the election. “The extension of metro in the city has been pending for the past five years. Further, till now the finance and contracts committee has not been formed by the MCG,” said Singh.

First Published: May 27, 2019 00:31 IST