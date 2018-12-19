All unsafe government school buildings in Gautam Budh Nagar to be demolished

The basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Gautam Budh Nagar, on Tuesday, asked block education officers to demolish all dilapidated government school buildings that are unsafe and can cause harm to students.

The move comes after a wall collapsed in Noida’s New KM Public School in Salarpur village, killing two children and injuring three students. The BSA said they will demolish all unsafe government school buildings and identify illegal private schools to close them down.

“We have written to block education officers to ensure that the private agencies are selected in each village to demolish unsafe government school buildings and construct new ones. The private agencies that will build the new school buildings will be finalised through an open auction in the respective villages. Earlier, due to technical reasons, we could not hire private agencies to reconstruct government schools,” Balmukund Prasad, BSA, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

According to officials, there are several government primary and middle schools in various villages across the district that are operating in old, unsafe buildings.

The education department has also written to the block education officer in Dankaur to inspect private schools and shut them down if they are violating norms.

As per the education department, there are 174 illegal schools in the Gautam Budh Nagar district. Over two lakh students study in these schools, that are housed in illegal buildings with no safety measures in place, officials said.

“After a 2017-18 survey, we identified 174 illegal schools in district. Most of them were shut down. Now, to identify more illegal schools, we have formed two teams that will submit monthly reports. The allegations of parents that we were aware of all illegal schools operating in the district are false and baseless,” Prasad said.

“The block education officer needs to inspect Children’s Academy in Chhijarsi; Dayanand Public School, Bahlolpur; Vivek Vidyapeeth, Chhijarsi; Gyandeep School in Chotpur, HI Public School in Chhijarsi; Geeta Public School in Chhijarsi; Jagriti Public School in Chhijarsi and Naveen Gyan Hari Singh Public School. If these schools are illegal, then we will shut them down immediately,” Prasad added.

The other schools that are to be inspected by the education department are CBSE Public School, Prayag Public School and Sai Public School in Yakubpur village; and Royal Public School, Gayatri Public School and Beena Public School in Sadarpur village.

Pradeep Yadav, whose son was killed when New KM Public School’s wall collapsed on Monday, said,“If these 174 schools were illegal and unsafe for children, then why did the education department not act earlier. We demand that the UP government file an FIR against education department officials for laxity.”

Prasad said,“Parents are responsible for checking whether schools are approved or not before they admit their wards. We have decided to seek information from the public about schools they think are illegal as well. We will inspect them and take appropriate action.”

According to him, there are nearly 1,000 legal schools in the district, including private and government schools.

