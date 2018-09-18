Annoyed with delay in salary, Gurugram driver runs away with academy’s bus

Annoyed by a two-day delay in the disbursement of his salary, the bus driver of a private sports academy in Sector 49 took off with the institution’s bus on Friday. The accused, identified by his first name Satish, was arrested on Monday and the bus recovered from him, after a complaint was lodged in this regard by the academy’s transport manager, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday evening when the driver of the sports academy did not return to the campus after dropping off the wards.

When a staffer of the academy called the driver to enquire about his location, the driver said he had taken the bus with him since his salary had not been paid, the police said.

In the FIR registered on Sunday at the Sector 50 police station, the transport manager of the academy, who requested anonymity, stated that Satish drove the bus to his house instead of parking it at the institute. “When he did not return, I called on his mobile phone to check on him. He said that since his salary was two days late, he took off with the bus,” the complaint said.

A case was registered against Satish under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that the accused had parked the vehicle, which has a Haryana registration number, at his

residence.

“It was an issue of delay in

salary payment. He was arrested on Monday evening, ” Sector 50 station house officer Surender Singh said.

On Monday evening, however, the transport manager of the academy who had filed the complaint said that the matter had been resolved.

“It was a personal issue with the driver and it has now been resolved,” he said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 03:40 IST