Another person drowns in Dhankot canal near Delhi-Gurugram border

A 29-year-old man, who worked at a private company in Kapashera near Delhi-Gurugram border, drowned in a canal in Dhankot on Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place just five days after a class 11 student had drowned in the same canal.

According to police, the man had left for Dhankot to visit his sister but later decided to go to the canal for a swim with three friends. His body was recovered from the canal after a search operation by the police and fire department lasting over two hours.

The victim was identified as Tilak Raj, a resident of Kapashera. Police said Raj caught up with his friends for some drinks and they decided to go to the canal for a dip. The incident took place near Daya Vihar in Dhankot and the police were called around 3pm by one of the victim’s friends.

Sukhbir Yadav, assistant fire officer, Sector 37 fire station, said a team comprising 10 officials from two fire stations (Bhim Nagar and Sector 37) reached the spot around 3.15pm.

“As per the victim’s friends, he could not swim. One of them noticed that he was being swept by the flow and alerted the others, who informed the police and fire department. The canal’s depth is at least 12 feet. His body was recovered at 5.20pm about 300 metres away from where he was last seen,” Yadav said.

Police said the victim was taken to the civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The post-mortem of the body would be conducted on Thursday, police said.

Nitin, the victim’s brother-in-law who lives in Dhankot, said that Raj did not inform him that he was going to the canal. “I was aware that he had a day off on Eid but didn’t know about his plan to take a dip in the canal. Had I known about it, I would have advised against it,” said Nitin.

Police said the victim is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

On May 31, a 16-year-old boy, a student of class 11, had gone to the canal along with six friends for a swim and his body was recovered after 10 hours by the police.

Rohtash, station house officer (SHO), Rajendra Park police station, said that people continued to ignore repeated warnings by the police against going to the canal for a swim or recreation. “A board has been set up and a PCR van also conducts rounds. Still people refuse to heed our warning,” the SHO said.

