Another suspect arrested for assault on Delhi cop in Gurugram

Four days after a Delhi Police constable had filed a complaint alleging that he was assaulted by two men, one of whom had claimed to be a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) while the other was driving an SUV, near Ambience Mall, the police arrested the suspected driver of the SUV from Ludhiana.

The other suspected man, Sandeep Sharma, 37, a real estate businessman, who had claimed to be an Indian Police Service (IPS)/DCP officer posted in the city, had earlier been arrested by the city police on April 4 near Ambience Mall. Sharma is a resident of a condominium in DLF phase 3.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said the suspect who drove the SUV, Dharminder Singh, was the personal security officer (PSO) as well as driver of Sharma. “He was arrested on Sunday from his house in Ludhiana. Both the suspects were produced in the district court on Monday and sent to judicial custody,” Boken said.

In his complaint, Delhi police constable, Ankit Kumar, had said that he had come to the city to meet his relatives and was waiting outside Ambience Mall with a friend when an SUV, a white Fortuner, came to a halt and Sharma stepped out, and started abusing and beating him up.

After the interrogation, the police revealed that Sharma was a conman against whom several cases were registered. In 2002, he and his mother were booked for fraud for taking an advance on a fake plot sale agreement in a land deal, and in 2007, a case was registered against him at the Sector 56 police station for trying to sell a plot using fake documents.

Ram Kumar, station house officer, DLF phase 3 police station, said that Sharma had made connections in social circles by claiming to be an IPS officer. “He had hired an accomplice as his driver as well as personal security officer and often harassed people after getting intoxicated by claiming to be influential. He is engaged in real estate business and claimed to be the business partner of a former President’s son,” Kumar said.

