Anti-eve teasing campaign: 125 held on day 1 of Operation Romeo

After two years, the Gurugram Police re-launched Operation Romeo from MG Road area Sunday night, detaining at least 125 men for unlawful activities, including hooliganism and drinking in the open. While the police released 114 with a “stern warning”, 11 were arrested under the Excise Act.

A squad of 100 police personnel were deployed across the Mall Mile between 8pm to 3am, and teams were deployed in civil dress as well. The squad was led by ACP (crime against women) Usha Kundu and a team led by SHOs of Sector 29, DLF Phase 2 and women’s police station.

“Safety of women is one of the top priorities of the department. Women being subjected to any kind of harassment will not be tolerated. Police stations have been asked to form anti-eve teasing squads which will work in crowded places, keeping an eye on party-goers. Action will be taken against anyone caught misbehaving,” Kundu said.

According to the personnel present on the spot, some men also passed lewd comments on the women cops deployed outside malls.

Action comes days after police commissioner Muhammad Akil visited the Mall Mile on Saturday and expressed concern about women’s safety, prompting the officers to revive the squad.

With this, the city police have dedicated a special squad to check eve-teasing in the city.

The squad would keep vigil at vulnerable places, especially during the evening hours, the police said. The squad will conduct regular drives to ensure women’s safety in public places and check eve-teasing.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 03:17 IST