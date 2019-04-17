Bajghera underpass to open on June 15, overbridge incomplete

The Indian Railways will open the underpass that is currently being constructed at the Bajghera railway crossing for traffic on June 15, said a senior railway official.

The underpass opening is likely to bring relief to commuters travelling between Palam Vihar and New Palam Vihar through the Bajghera railway crossing, which was blocked in December 2016 for the construction of a railway overbridge and the underpass.

Desh Rattan Gupta, chief engineer, Northern Railways, said, “Only 10% of the work on the underpass is left. Our aim is to open underpass on or before June 15. There is a possibility that we might open the underpass on the first week of June as well. If all goes well, we will complete the underpass by the end of May.”

The Public Works Department (PWD) is constructing the railway overbridge (ROB) on the Bajghera railway crossing that will be opened for traffic in September this year. The PWD was to open the overbridge in December 2018.

“The underpass is meant for light vehicles, such as cars, jeeps, auto-rickshaws, etc. It is 45-metre long and only two cars can pass at one time. This underpass was planned for a better and hassle-free movement of traffic. Since the concentration of cyclists, two-wheelers, rickshaw pullers, hawkers, etc is very high, the overbridge is not convenient at all. As such the construction of an underpass was felt necessary,” said S Dangi, concerned executive engineer.

Narender Kumar, PWD executive engineer, said, “The PWD is constructing the railway overbridge, but its central portion is being constructed by the Indian Railways as the land belongs to it. The PWD has almost completed its work on the ROB on both sides of the track. We are waiting for the railways to complete the central portion and hand it over to us so that we can open the flyover for traffic hopefully in September this year”

After Bajghera crossing was blocked for traffic, the residents of Palam Vihar, New Palam Vihar, Ashok Vihar, sectors 99-115 and several other nearby areas only had the option of using the Daulatabad flyover and the manually managed Chauma railway crossing, both of which happen to be highly congested.

Rajkumar Singh, New Palam Vihar resident, said, “It is almost two-and-a-half years since the Bajghera crossing was closed. We travel 5km extra from New Palam Vihar through Daulatabad flyover to reach the main city. We are eagerly waiting for the underpass to open.”

