Armed robbers steal car, motorcycle, cash from priest in Farrukhnagar

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:07 IST

Three unidentified men barged into the premises of a temple in a village in Farrukhnagar Sunday morning and allegedly robbed the temple’s priest and his family of cash worth ₹28,000, five mobile phones, a car and a motorcycle. The police said at least one of the suspects was carrying a gun while the other two had wooden sticks. No arrests have been made in the case so far.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 2am on Sunday morning when the complainant, Murari Das, who is a priest at a temple in Hari Nagar village, was asleep in a room in the temple’s compound. In the police complaint, he said, “I was asleep when a suspect, who had a gun, barged into my room. He was accompanied by two aides, who had wooden sticks with them. Their faces were covered. They threatened me to no make any noise or else they would shoot me. They took the keys of my car, my wife’s earrings, and ₹28,000 cash.”

Das added that the suspects then entered another room, where his relatives and a helper were asleep. “The suspects took their phones and also forcefully snatched the keys of a motorcycle from my relative. Then they drove away in the car and the motorcycle,” he said.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The suspects are yet to be identified. We are checking the footage from CCTV cameras in neighbouring areas for possible leads.”

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 392 (robbery), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Sunday, said the police.