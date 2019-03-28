Army man robbed by 4 at gunpoint in Manesar

An Army man was allegedly robbed of a gold chain by three armed men near Manesar on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.15 pm, when the victim, who is on leave from duty, was returning from Rewari to his house in Sector 7 after dropping his wife off at her parents’ place.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 379 A (snatching), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Section 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station, police maintained.

In the complaint, the victim said he had just crossed Jhund Sarai village near Sector 96 when a grey Maruti car stopped in front of his car.

Hari Kishan, sub inspector, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The victim said the suspects drove towards Pataudi.”

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 03:12 IST