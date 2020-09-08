As Covid-19 cases rise in Gurugram, 60% of ICU beds occupied

gurugram

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:59 IST

With cases of Covid-19 steadily rising, 60% of all Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in the district are currently occupied, as per the data available with the district health department. This is up from occupancy of about 30% till early August.

Officials in the district administration and health department said that a review of the availability of beds was undertaken on September 7 and that they are keeping a close watch on the occupancy rates, in case infrastructure needs to be ramped up in the coming weeks.

There are a total of 1,740 hospital beds in the city reserved for Covid-19 treatment across 42 dedicated Covid hospitals and healthcare centres — including 1,541 general hospital beds (with oxygen facility) and an additional 199 ICU beds (which further includes 94 beds with ventilator support).

Of the available ICU beds, 121 are currently occupied (including 43 patients on ventilator support). While officials did not provide older data, they confirmed that ventilator bed occupancy has risen in the past two weeks.

Despite the increase, officials maintained that there is no cause for alarm. “There are at least 328 ventilators available across the district’s Covid-19 hospitals. We can always allocate more for Covid-19 treatment if need be. The capacity can be created,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer(CMO), Gurugram, adding that the health department’s goal was to hospitalise less than 10% of the active cases. However, health department data shows that at least 20% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Vivek Kalia, nodal officer for Covid-19 hospital management said that private hospitals currently reserve 25% of their bed capacity for Covid-19, which can be further escalated to an additional 35% in case there is a surge in the number of cases. According to a state government order, a maximum of 60% of beds can be reserved in private hospitals. “At present, there has been no step towards the further expansion as the existing capacity continues to remain unused. Divisional commissioner Ashok Sangwan reviewed the situation on Monday and we have been told to keep a close eye on bed occupancy, in case we need to ramp it up soon,” Kalia said.

On the other hand, despite an increase in ICU bed occupancy and ventilator use, a significant majority of general hospital beds continue to be vacant, despite a 70% increase in active cases recorded over the past seven days. Of the 1,541 hospital beds reserved for Covid-19, just 447 (or 29%) are currently in use. Of these, 75 beds are being used by suspected cases, whose test results have not yet been processed. General bed occupancy on September 3 was higher, at 31%.

This discrepancy, experts said, may indicate that the health department’s primary response to Covid-19 is no longer able to keep up with the spread of the virus. “As transmission continues and more people get infected, it may so happen that many cases don’t emerge through testing and tracing, but because an individual’s symptoms have worsened,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, epidemiologist and former professor of community medicine. “In a lot of these cases, ventilator support will be required because the person has tested positive at a later stage of infection. So that may be one reason why ventilators are being taken up more rapidly, though this does not explain why other general hospital beds are vacant.”

This view was shared by an internal medicine expert in DLF-4, who claimed to have been approached by at least 16 symptomatic cases in her private practice over the past week. “I am not an epidemiologist, but if these many people are approaching doctors with symptoms and then testing positive, it stands to reason that there are a significant number of infected patients at large,” the physician said, requesting anonymity.

Other experts offered slightly a different explanation. Dr Prabahakaran Dorairaj, vice president (research and policy) at the Public Health Foundation of India, said, “More ventilator bed occupation isn’t necessarily a sign of failing surveillance. It could just be a function of the increase in cases. Proportionally, more people will require ventilator support as reported infections increase. However, it is a bit odd that oxygen beds are disproportionately vacant. But, home isolation is also being encouraged in Gururgam and many people are opting for it, so that could be why general hospital beds are going empty. If home isolation is working, especially without oxygen support, then it will keep hospitals beds empty for those who really need them.”