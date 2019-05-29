Assailants fire at police party, free undertrial

Unidentified men opened fire at three policemen escorting an undertrial in a murder case and managed to free him from their custody on Tuesday.

Two police personnel were injured were injured in the incident, which took place at entrance of the new bus stand.

The injured cops have been identified as sub-inspector Surinder Singh and constable Sandeep. They have been admitted to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital with bullet injuries.

The cops said the incident took place when they were returning after the hearing in a murder case registered in June 2016 against the undertrial Sunil, 23.

When they reached the new bus stand, three assailants came on a motorcycle and attacked the cops with pepper spray and open fired at them.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against the unidentified assailants.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Surender Singh Bhoria said, “Soon after getting information of the attack, we alerted the police stations of nearby districts which have constituted teams to conduct raids to arrest the accused.”

The incident has exposed loopholes in the security of cops who accompany under-trials to hearings.

Previously, Narender Singh of Karnal police and a minor girl were shot dead by assailants outside the Rohtak court complex when Narender along with other cops were escorting the girl to court for a hearing in a case filed against the girl by her family members for inter-caste marriage.

In May 2017, two cops and a murder accused were injured when assailants open fired at them inside a Karnal district court.

First Published: May 29, 2019 00:04 IST