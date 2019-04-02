Assaulted Bhondsi family seeks police protection, new investigation officer

Around 40 members and relatives of the migrant Muslim family,which was allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 men with sticks and rods in Dhumaspur village of Bhondsi on March 21, met the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sohna on Monday. They handed over a memorandum, requesting adequate police protection and cancellation of the cross-FIR registered against them.

The family handed over a one-page memorandum to Dr. Chinar Chahal, SDM, and requested her to increase police deployment to ensure their safety and security, as otherwise they will have no other option but to shift to another place.

The family has also requested to change the investigation officer of the case. “The family members are fearing arrests. They have requested to cancel the cross-FIR, which was registered against them. I have told them that I cannot interfere in the police investigation. If no evidence is found against them, they will be free. But they should have faith in the legal system,” said Chahal.

Chahal also said there are already 10 police personnel deployed outside their house and she will write to her senior officers to assess the situation further.

The family members alleged that they have stopped venturing out of the house and the children have not attended school since the incident.

“One of the children who was injured could not appear for his Class-12 biology examination, which was scheduled for March 30. We have requested the SDM if she can speak with the education department and get permission for him to take the examination, as this would save him a year,” said Mohammad Dilshad, 32, the complainant in the case.

The SDM said she has written to the block education officer to look into the matter and see if the officer can secure permission for the same as the boy was injured.

“We have asked that the student should be given a chance to write his exams; we are hopeful that the permission would be granted. I have assured the family for a fair and unbiased investigation,” Chahal said, adding that a committee will be formed to ensure communal harmony in the area and to avoid any incident of violence ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

The police have arrested the 12 accused allegedly involved in the attack, who are presently in judicial custody.

Himanshu Garg, DCP (south), said they have already deployed an adequate number police personnel outside their house. “We will take legal action based on evidence. They need not fear if they are not guilty,” he said.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Muslim Ekta Manch, Gurugram, Shehzad Khan said the police probe has been unfair. “Senior police officials, district officials, and local political leaders had promised fair and speedy investigation but the investigation has taken a U-turn and the victims have been booked. How can the police even register a case without any investigation?” he asked.

