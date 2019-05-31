At 45.5°C, city records highest temp of season

City experienced the hottest day of the season so far with the day temperature rising to 45.5 degrees Celsius.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in the city over the next three days with the mercury expected to touch 46-47 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

“We have issued a warning for heat wave to severe heat wave like conditions in parts of Delhi-NCR. The phenomenon is expected to stay the same, touching a high of 46-47 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days. People are advised to keep themselves hydrated and stay indoors when the sun is at its peak,” said BP Yadav, deputy director general, IMD.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is above 45 degrees Celsisu or is 40 degrees Celsius in summer with a variation of five degrees or more above normal.

“The reason behind the heat wave and the rise in temperature is the hot westerly winds blowing from Rajasthan towards the National Capital Region (NCR). There is a Western Disturbance that is expected to reach the NCR in a day or so, but we are not expecting it to have major impact on temperature,” senior IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

Minimum temperatures too, are expected to touch 29 degrees Celsius this week, the weatherman said.

City’s air quality stood in the poor category with 269 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s Air Quality Index on Thursday. However, PM2.5 concentrations was in the ‘very poor’ category, touching over 370ug/m3, more than six times the national safe limit of 60ug/m3.

First Published: May 31, 2019 00:55 IST