At least 2 injured as truck rams several vehicles in Gurugram

A truck trailer of a private company allegedly rammed into at least three vehicles and came to a halt after crashing into a tractor-trolley at Hipa Chowk in Sector 18 on Monday afternoon. One of the cars overturned upon impact while others were severely damaged. The police said no casualties were reported but at least two persons with injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3pm at Hipa Chowk, when a truck trailer, which had a Rajasthan registration number plate, allegedly jumped a red light and crashed into an SUV (Bolero) from behind. After the collision, the trailer hit an auto-rickshaw from the side and grazed a Maruti Eeco van, which got overturned on one side due to the impact.

An eyewitness, requesting anonymity, said the trailer veered towards a tractor trolley and came to a halt after its front hit the tractor from the right side. The tractor tyre and a part of the front were crushed under the trailer. “At least two more cars, of which one was a Brezza, crashed into the trolley leading to a pile-up. The collision caused traffic congestion in the stretch, which was cleared after an hour after police and traffic police personnel arrived,” said an eyewitness.

Vivek Kundu, station house officer (SHO), Sector 17/18 police station, said the exact sequence of events is not known. “At least two people were hospitalised with injuries. We are trying to trace the trailer driver, who is absconding.

A complaint has been received but the statements of the victims are yet to be recorded,” said SHO.

A traffic police official, requesting anonymity, said that the collision caused a traffic snarl at the stretch lasting up to a kilometre on the road approaching Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

Vikas Chopra, who works as the IT head at a company adjacent to the spot where the collision took place, said that he heard the sound of vehicles crashing and rushed outside.

“At the time, the trailer driver had locked himself in the truck and was refusing to come out. His colleague, a cleaner, had escaped immediately after the incident. The traffic was cleared up after at least 45 minutes and a crane was brought to remove certain vehicles,” said Chopra.

The police said the trailer driver had escaped by the time they reached the spot.

