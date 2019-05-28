ATM fraud: Man duped of Rs 1.20 lakh

A man, in his early 60s, was allegedly duped of Rs 1.20 lakh by two men who swapped his ATM-cum-debit card with a replica and withdrew money from his bank account on May 2 from a shopping mall in Sector 57.

The police said that the men allegedly made eight transactions from the bank account.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.30 pm when the victim, who works with a private company, was withdrawing cash.

“When I was withdrawing cash, two men entered the kiosk and started a conversation with me. I got distracted, and one of them swapped my ATM card with a replica. I noticed that the card did not belong to me the next morning when I saw messages on my phone regarding eight unauthorised transactions. According to my bank statement, they made transactions worth Rs1.20 lakh, which included Rs 50,000 through live transaction and Rs 70,000 as cash withdrawal,” the victim said in his FIR.

A case was registered against the accused men under Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating).

First Published: May 28, 2019 03:33 IST